Officer seen kicking seated protester suspended, mayor says

“My immediate thought upon viewing the video was disgust,” Spizarny said, adding that the officer approached him the following morning and “expressed his remorse for how this appeared.”

“It is clear the officer lifted his leg and used the bottom of his foot to push on the left arm of the sitting protester,” Spizarny said. “It was not a striking kick.”

Attorney Timothy McNair, who represents the protester, said his client was glad that some action was taken against the officer but believed the suspension should have been longer. He denied the allegation that she was trying to prevent officers from reaching more destructive individuals.

“She simply, in an act of civil disobedience, was trying to be a pain in the neck,” McNair said. “She was not trying to protect anybody who was firing shots or breaking windows.”

McNair also said he and his client were unhappy that the officer has not been identified. The mayor cited threats against the officer's life and advice from the city solicitor in declining to do so. He also said he “would not be surprised” if the Erie police union files a grievance over the disciplinary action.