Officer killed, 2nd wounded in Pennsylvania; suspect sought

Brackenridge

The red pin on the map shows where Brackenridge is located northeast of Pittsburgh,

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are looking for a gunman they say shot and killed a police officer and wounded another during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The shootings happened in separate incidents just blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The gunman carjacked a vehicle after the shootings Sunday afternoon and is considered “extremely dangerous,” assistant police Superintendent Victor Joseph told a news briefing reported by WTAE-TV.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for a suspect identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Police spokesman Christopher Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.

The officers' identities weren't immediately released. The slain officer was shot in the head, Kearns said. The second officer was wounded in the leg and was expected to survive, he said.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) honored the department's fallen troopers Monday in conjunction with its 117th anniversary. PSP was established by Governor Samuel Pennypacker on May 2, 1905, making it the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the United States. Homage was also paid to four members who died in the line of duty since the last in-person ceremony in 2019, including: Trooper Donald C. Brackett, who died on May 18, 2019, due to a medical emergency; Trooper First Class Dung X. Martinez, who died on Oct. 21, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19; and Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca, both of whom died on March 21, 2022, after being struck by an intoxicated motorist.
