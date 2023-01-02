Officer killed, 2nd wounded in Pennsylvania; suspect sought

Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four Idaho students. The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, said Friday that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is a PhD student in the criminology department at Washington State University. The school is only a short drive from the University of Idaho. A law enforcement official says DNA played a key role in identifying Kohberger as a suspect. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.”