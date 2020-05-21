Nursing home testing a massive challenge for Pennsylvania

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania must boost its testing numbers several times over to meet Gov. Tom Wolf's goal of administering a weekly coronavirus test to well over 100,000 people in long-term care facilities across the state, a gigantic undertaking that health officials are scrambling to make a reality in less than two weeks.

It's unclear who would administer the tests, who would supply them — and, despite Wolf's assurances that emergency federal aid will cover the tab — who would pay.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have struggled for months to contain the virus, with many lacking the trained staff, testing supplies and personal protective equipment in the early going that could have helped them slow the spread, according to public health experts.

Residents of long-term care homes account for roughly two-thirds of the statewide death toll of more than 4,800, a higher proportion than in most other states.

The White House has strongly urged testing of all residents and staff at the nation's hard-hit nursing homes. On Wednesday, Wolf said his administration has a plan in place starting June 1 “that we will be testing every employee and every patient once a week.” He repeated the vow in a call with reporters Thursday.