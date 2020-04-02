Nursing home infections, deaths surge amid lockdown measures

"In an ideal world, would everyone have been screened with COVID tests? Of course. But this is all we could do," said Kathleen Hill O'Neill, a nursing home consultant and instructor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The restrictions have done little to slow the daily drumbeat of new infections.

In New Jersey, an entire nursing home relocated its residents after two dozen were confirmed infected and the rest were presumed to be. Seven died and more than 40 were infected at a nursing home in suburban Richmond, Virginia. Two died and at least 57 were infected at a nursing home east of Los Angeles. And on New York's Long Island, a retirement community has so far suffered eight deaths in two weeks.

"Coronavirus in a nursing home is like fire in dry grass," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week.

To be sure, infections of all kinds in nursing homes are a chronic problem, killing 380,000 every year. But an AP review of federal inspection records shows some facilities suffering outbreaks were given low "star" rankings for overall quality even before the coronavirus crisis. Three homes in Ohio and Illinois got two out of five stars, as did the one in Gallatin, Tennessee, where an inspector last year found an unsupervised cart in the hall where a resident scooped out ice with her bare hands.