'Not Plan A': Charities are stepping up to pay for elections

The CTCL declined to disclose its other donors for the year or itemize all its contributions to local offices.

The group says the money will go toward recruiting poll workers and implementing drive-up voting sites, while the money to the CEIR, the second, unrelated nonprofit, will go to public information campaigns explaining mail balloting procedures and logistics on pandemic voting.

Anderson, who is also on the board of CEIR, said nobody thinks the situation is ideal. "I hope it leads to a broader conversation about funding election administration — if we want it, let's fund it," she said.

Becker, who expects to have his share of the grant distributed as soon as the end of the month, said the money will be critical in ensuring the public has confidence in the election. But, he noted, it comes too late for most election offices to make major changes, like buying expensive mail-sorting machines or updating voting systems.

"What they could have done with billions in June is very different than what they can do now," Becker said. "Running an efficient election should be something government invests in."