Northeast governors slow to embrace regional climate pact

But Roberts and others acknowledge that the pact needs to address the concerns of low-income and working families who must drive long distances for work or school.

“Some people positively opt into this lifestyle, but many don’t. They live where they live because of family, lack of economic mobility, or other factors,” said Jason Veysey, the deputy director for the Stockholm Environment Institute's energy modeling program.

“People who have to drive may be negatively affected by an increase in fuel prices," he said. "However, it’s worth underlining that TCI is supposed to be a cap-and-dividend program, in which higher costs for the most vulnerable are mitigated by the dividends.”

The pact has been praised by many of the region's business, health and environmental leaders, including Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He touted the pact in his State of the Commonwealth address last week as part of his plan for the state to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Other governors also appear supportive.