Northampton County restricts immigration agents after courthouse arrest

“My client was arrested by a federal agent with no warrant and no probable cause to do so in violation of federal law,” he said. “To have this idea that we are going to have federal agents walking around the hallways arresting people without a warrant that they think are here illegally, or undocumented, is extremely disturbing.”

Immigration agents are authorized by law to make warrantless arrests of people they have probable cause to believe are in the country illegally and are likely to flee. But Fulmer said his client had been showing up for court proceedings in his drunken driving case for more than two years without incident and was not a flight risk.

Urrutia-Cordon intended to plead guilty in hopes of resolving his case and smoothing his path to lawful permanent resident status. It was a first offense for Urrutia-Cordon, who is married to a U.S. citizen.

“It was definitely a massive shock and very unexpected,” Fulmer said of the arrest. “We were there to enter a guilty plea. We thought we had resolved the case in a way that was not going to involve immigration at all. I was caught off guard.”

McClure, the county executive, said federal court precedent gives Northampton County the right to require ICE to show up with a warrant.