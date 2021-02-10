No restaurants closed statewide last week for COVID-19 order violations, Agriculture Department says

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Tuesday said its Bureau of Food Safety performed 537 inspections statewide related to COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7.

The department said 40 of the inspections were complaint-driven and 32 complaints were related to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The department received 241 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, 19 of which were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

No restaurants were closed during that period for violating COVID-19 mitigation orders.

The department said inspection numbers were lower than usual, due to last week’s heavy snow in various regions, which limited the ability to travel.

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website.