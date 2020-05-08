No in-service dining for Pa. bars and restaurants in yellow phase, but trade association pushes Wolf for some changes
alert top story

No in-service dining for Pa. bars and restaurants in yellow phase, but trade association pushes Wolf for some changes

Virus Outbreak Tennessee Reopens

Tables are marked off for social distancing at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries Monday, April 27, 2020, in Nolensville, Tenn. Monday is the first day Tennessee restaurants can reopen with reduced seating and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

Bars and restaurants still cannot resume dining-in service under Gov. Tom Wolf's yellow phase, as the counties most lightly affected by the coronavirus begin to leave the the most restrictive phase, called red.

However, a large trade association for restaurants and bars that have liquor licenses are asking Wolf to allow them to take some interim steps in areas that are in the yellow phase.

Wolf: Stay-at-home order to lift for western counties in Pennsylvania
DOH: Cumberland County reports 11 new positives Friday for COVID-19, six from nursing homes

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association wants that to include opening decks, patios, and courtyards, at up to 50% of the outdoor maximum seating capacity and tables at least 6 feet apart.

Parking lots also could be used to offer limited seating, roped off with a single entry point, while the bars and restaurants could offer live entertainment, with restrictions on noise levels.

As counties show improvement in the yellow, the association said it wants establishments to be able to seat patrons inside, with the same social-distancing rules as outside.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News