No in-service dining for Pa. bars and restaurants in yellow phase, but trade association pushes Wolf for some changes

Bars and restaurants still cannot resume dining-in service under Gov. Tom Wolf's yellow phase, as the counties most lightly affected by the coronavirus begin to leave the the most restrictive phase, called red.

However, a large trade association for restaurants and bars that have liquor licenses are asking Wolf to allow them to take some interim steps in areas that are in the yellow phase.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association wants that to include opening decks, patios, and courtyards, at up to 50% of the outdoor maximum seating capacity and tables at least 6 feet apart.

Parking lots also could be used to offer limited seating, roped off with a single entry point, while the bars and restaurants could offer live entertainment, with restrictions on noise levels.

As counties show improvement in the yellow, the association said it wants establishments to be able to seat patrons inside, with the same social-distancing rules as outside.