No audience, new venue, but Westminster dog show barks on

There will be plenty of tradition, pup and circumstance at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show this weekend.

But for the first time in its 145-year history, the storied canine competition is trading the buzz of the Big Apple for the airy grounds of a suburban riverfront estate, one of many changes prompted by pandemic precautions.

The show was rescheduled from its usual February dates and isn't allowing in-person spectators. Human participants must be vaccinated or newly tested. Dogs will compete as usual on green carpet for televised parts of the competition, but some other rounds will happen on an even more traditional green carpet — the lawn at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York.

And the sought-after best in show trophy will be awarded under a tent outside Lyndhurst's Gothic-castlelike mansion, not in the sports palace of Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

"It's a heartbreak because that's definitely part of the prestige of going, and the nostalgia," says handler Renee Rosamilla of Ocala, Florida. "But I'm just, honestly, thrilled that they were able to let us have Westminster this year."