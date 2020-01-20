NJ man found shot to death along Bucks County highway

NJ man found shot to death along Bucks County highway

Bucks County map
Google Maps

BRISTOL — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a New Jersey man whose body was found along an eastern Pennsylvania highway.

State police were called to Interstate 295 in Bristol, Bucks County, after the body was reported about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Trooper Nathan Branosky said Joshua McRae, 31, of Trenton had multiple gunshot wounds, but it's unclear whether he was shot on the highway or elsewhere.

State police in Bethlehem are asking for help from the public in the case. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the victim prior to his death is asked to call investigators at the Trevose barracks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News