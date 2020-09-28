Night vision, infrared approved for hunting furbearers in Pa.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has approved the use of night vision and infrared (thermal) optics in the hunting of furbearers, animals traditionally trapped or hunted for their pelts.

Commissioners gave final approval during a brief online meeting Saturday to the change, which will go into effect in six to eight weeks after the regulation is reviewed and published. State lawmakers earlier this year authorized the commission to regulate such devices, use of which was previously prohibited by state law.

Furbearing species that can be hunted in Pennsylvania are raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

Commissioner Brian Hoover said the push for the change came from hunters, PennLive.com reported.

“The commission has listened to the hunter, the public,” he said.

State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-Erie, said the bill approved earlier was aimed at coyotes “whose population numbers continue to increase regardless of the fact that they can be hunted 24 hours a day, nearly 365 days a year.”