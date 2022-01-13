Nigerian dwarf goats dominate junior dairy goat event at Farm Show

HARRISBURG — The smallest goats at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show made the biggest impact on Thursday.

Nigerian dwarf goats, which are about half the size of other dairy goat breeds, dominated the junior dairy goat on the sixth day of the Farm Show.

“Nigerian dwarfs give the highest butterfat content of dairy goats, up to a gallon a day if they’re not feeding their kids,” said Constance Wilmoth of Udderly Wicked Farms in Darlington. “They milk well, make great mothers and are cute and friendly.”

Nigerian dwarfs were everywhere at the show, even though Farm Show goat entries are lower than in other years. Dawn Dancey, goat show spokeswoman, attributed this to concerns about COVID-19.

She said this year’s dairy goat show featured about 350 entries in junior and open classes, down from more than 400 in 2020. The Farm Show also has about 40 meat goats, down from 120 in 2020.

“The numbers are down here but the goat industry has grown over the last two years,” she said. “People want to have their own food supply and have learned that goats along with gardening can help them do it.”

Goat milk is the world’s most consumed milk. It has less sugar and more calcium, potassium and vitamins A and B6 than cow’s milk, and a stronger taste that some people say takes getting used to. It’s easier to digest than cow’s milk because of its finer and softer curds. Goat meat, the world’s most consumed meat, is low in saturated fat and cholesterol and high in protein and iron. Goat farmers say it’s a healthier choice than many other meats. Americans are still discovering goats.

The dairy goat show featured several breeds, with Nigerian dwarfs having the highest number. Wilmoth and her husband, Rob, brought five goats to the show.

“We just put them in the hatch of our Jeep Grand Cherokee, put our luggage on the roof rack and came to Harrisburg,” she said. “Our goats are small enough that we can do that. They are used to traveling so were no trouble.”

Nigerian goats can weigh up to 75 pounds, with the males measuring up to 23½ inches while the females can be up to 22½ inches. The Wilmoth goats appeared smaller. Working with goats comes naturally to Wilmoth, whose parents and grandmother raised them in Westmoreland County.

“I grew up having goats,” she said. “I’ve been coming to the Farm Show since I was 12. We brought the first Nigerian dwarfs to the Farm show in 2006 and have been coming ever since.” Now, the Wilmoths live on a 20-acre farm with their 12 goats, horses and chickens. They go to several goat shows a year. Rob Wilmoth runs a side business called the Gray Goat in which he sells barbecue spice blends.

His wife is so serious about good goat genetics that she went to Florida to buy a Nigerian dwarf named Mama, who has several offspring in the Wilmoth goat herd. She also is an advocate for the breed. “Nigerians are like dogs, playful and loving,” she said. “They are a good goat for first time owners because they are small and don’t eat as much hay and feed as other breeds. They make great pets.”

The Wilmoths milk their goats twice a day. They drink the milk and use it to make cheese and goat milk fudge.

Amy Magee of Coatesville and her children, Emma, 12; and Ethan, 11, brought nine Nigerian does to the show from their Black Diamond Farm.

“Nigerians have the best tasting milk,” Magee said as she watched her children enter the show ring. “They are an extremely loving breed and like to snuggle up with you. We walk ours on leashes. We like the size of them.”

Josephine Johnson of Newport, with her brother, Wyett, and her sister, Kristina, brought 26 Nubian and recorded grade goats to the Farm Show.

The junior dairy goat show featured nine Alpines, sturdy goats who are heavy milkers; 22 LaManchas, known for their tiny ears; one Saanens, the largest breed at the show; 13 Nubians, known for their long floppy ears; 35 Nigerian dwarfs; 10 Toggenburgs, short, high-spirited goats; seven all other purebreds and 27 rest recorded grade.

The open dairy goat show will be at 8 a.m. Friday and the meat goat show will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Farm Show ends at 5 p.m. Saturday.

