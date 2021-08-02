New theory: Earth's longer days kick-started oxygen growth

At first it wasn't much, but in only about 400 million years Earth's atmosphere went to one-tenth the amount of oxygen we have now — a huge jump, said the study's lead author, Judith Klatt, a biogeochemist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany. That oxygen burst allowed plants and animals to evolve, with other plants now joining in the oxygen-making party, she said.

But why did the bacteria go on the oxygen making binge? That's where University of Michigan oceanographer Brian Arbic comes in. He studies tidal forces on Earth and how they've slowed Earth's rotation. Arbic was listening to a colleague's lecture about cyanobacteria and he noticed that the oxygen event coincided with the timing of Earth's days getting longer. The planet's rotation slows because of the complicated physics of tidal friction and interaction with the moon.

The Michigan and German researchers put their theory to the test with bacteria similar to what would have been around 2.4 billion years ago. They used purple and white mats of cyanobacteria living in an eerie world of the sinkhole nearly 79 feet (24 meters) deep in Lake Huron.

"We actually imagine that the world looked kind of like the Middle Island sinkhole for most of its history," Klatt said.