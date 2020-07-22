New studies clarify what drugs help, hurt for COVID-19

About 2,104 patients given the drug were compared to 4,321 patients getting usual care.

It reduced deaths by 36% for patients sick enough to need breathing machines: 29% on the drug died versus 41% given usual care. It curbed the risk of death by 18% for patients needing just supplemental oxygen: 23% on the drug died versus 26% of the others.

However, it seemed harmful at earlier stages or milder cases of illness: 18% of those on the drug died versus 14% of those given usual care.

The clarity of who does and does not benefit "probably will result in many lives saved," Fauci and Lane wrote.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

The same Oxford study also tested hydroxychloroquine in a rigorous manner and researchers previously said it did not help hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

After 28 days, about 25.7% on hydroxychloroquine had died versus 23.5% given usual care -- a difference so small it could have occurred by chance