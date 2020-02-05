New state law increases penalties for some human trafficking offenses

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has a new state law to increase penalties for certain human trafficking offenses and direct some of the money from the criminal fines to help sexually exploited children.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation on Wednesday, and it will take effect in two months.

It makes it the most serious category of felony to recruit, harbor, transport or obtain someone, knowing the victim will be subject to sexual servitude.

It also makes it a first-degree felony to financially benefit or get anything of value from any act facilitating that behavior.

The bill also defines “child” in the anti-trafficking statute as anyone under age 18, up from age 16.

Legislative records indicate fewer than a dozen people were convicted of human trafficking or sexual servitude offenses in 2018. The bill was part of a wider package of legislation designed to combat human trafficking.

