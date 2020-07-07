New restrictions possible in southwest Pennsylvania as COVID-19 infections increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Renewed pandemic restrictions appeared possible in southwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday as virus infections in Pittsburgh and its border counties surged, driven in part by people frequenting bars and restaurants, according to health officials.

Already, Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located and the recent spike in new infections is centered, is under a one-week ban on in-person service at bars and restaurants as health officials try to contain the spread. Allegheny County also ordered the casino there to close and banned gatherings of more than 25 people for the week.

There were indications Tuesday that restrictions could be reimposed in surrounding counties that are also reporting rising infection numbers. Increased viral transmission in southwestern Pennsylvania is largely responsible for a 37% jump in the rate of new infections statewide over the past four weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of state data.

“There will be targeted mitigation efforts that the commonwealth will announce tomorrow," Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan told the AP on Tuesday evening.

Washington County officials — who joined a federal lawsuit filed in May against Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide shutdown of businesses deemed nonessential — are opposed to closing them again, she said.