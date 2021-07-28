New leader to take over UPMC as longtime CEO retires

PITTSBURGH — The head of one of Pennsylvania's largest employers, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is retiring and the organization's executive vice president will succeed him.

Jeffrey A. Romoff has led the organization that would become UPMC since 1992 when it consisted of a handful of hospitals. He hands over the reigns of what is now a $23 billion health care system to Leslie C. Davis, who has been with UPMC for 17 years, according to a Wednesday press release.

UPMC employs 92,000 people and includes 40 hospitals in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York.

Davis, 62, will become president and CEO of UPMC on Sunday, and Romoff, 75, will serve as president emeritus during a transition period until Oct. 1.

Davis was president of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland from 2004 to 2018, according to the statement. She then was named president of UPMC's Health Services Division and tapped to be executive vice president in March.