New casino could be built near Penn State's State College campus

HARRISBURG — A casino could be built near Penn State University’s flagship campus, after Pennsylvania on Wednesday found another taker for a mini-casino license, auctioning it for $10 million to a Philadelphia-area private equity investor.

Ira Lubert beat one other bidder, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said after the sealed-bid auction limited to owners of the state's licensed casinos.

Lubert, who helped open Valley Forge Casino Resort before selling it, was qualified to bid because he is a partner in Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. He does not have to name an exact location until he submits formal paperwork, required within six months.

But, under auction rules, he named the center of a 15-mile radius area — Unionville Borough in Centre County — in which he plans to locate it.

A possible candidate is the Nittany Mall, just outside State College.

Lupert, a Penn State board member, signed paperwork on behalf of Nittany Gaming LLC for an option to lease a former department store in the Nittany Mall in 2018, StateCollege.com reported.

The gaming board held the auction under orders from state lawmakers in a search for cash as tax collections are buffeted by economic fallout from the coronavirus.