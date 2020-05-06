New campus sexual assault rules bolster rights of accused

Several of the rules cement changes that advocates of accused students have long been calling for. Parents and lawyers say that, in the past, federal rules encouraged schools to take hasty and unfairly harsh action against any student accused of sexual misconduct.

For colleges, the new policy narrows the type of complaints they will be required to investigate. It orders colleges to pursue cases only if they're reported to certain campus officials, and it says schools can choose whether to handle cases in off-campus areas that are outside their "programs or activities."

The Obama administration encouraged schools to handle complaints that arose beyond their borders, and it required them to address any misconduct that the school "knows or reasonably should know" about.

Under the new rules, the Education Department will also use a different standard to determine if schools responded appropriately to a student's complaint. Colleges will be held accountable, the rule says, if it's found that they acted with "deliberate indifference" toward the allegation.

DeVos' rules effectively tell the nation's schools how to apply the 1972 federal law known as Title IX, which bars discrimination based on sex in education. It applies to colleges and universities, along with primary and secondary schools.