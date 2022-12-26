New bridge opens in place of collapsed Pittsburgh span

Associated Press
The Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh became a symbol of the country's troubled infrastructure, collapsing into a ravine earlier this year just before President Joe Biden visited the city.President Biden detoured to survey the scene, where vehicles were stranded on shards of roadway and several people were injured, and he pledged that help was on the way.The Democratic president hopes to turn the bridge into a symbol of success for his administration when he returns to Pittsburgh on Thursday, less than three weeks before the midterm elections.A new span is being built, and it could be finished by December. The White House is crediting the bipartisan infrastructure law championed by President Biden for the accelerated timeline.SEE MORE: Pres. Biden To Release 15M Barrels From Oil Reserve, More PossibleThe legislation is one of President Biden's most notable successes from the first two years of his term, and he repeatedly emphasizes its impact while traveling the country to roadways, airplane terminals and seaports. Out of roughly $1 trillion in spending, about $40 billion is dedicated to bridges.John Fetterman, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, is expected to be on hand when President Biden visits the bridge.Afterward, President Biden plans to stop in Philadelphia for a fundraiser with Fetterman, trying to replenish coffers that have been drained in one of the year's most expensive races.Fetterman is competing with Mehmet Oz, a Republican, for an open seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, also a Republican. If Fetterman wins, Democrats will have a much better shot at maintaining control of the Senate.President Biden was born in Pennsylvania, and the state remains central to his political identity.His trip on Thursday will be his 14th to the state since taking office. A 15th trip has already been scheduled for next week, when he's expected to return to Philadelphia for another political event.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
A new bridge replacing replace one that collapsed earlier this year in Pittsburgh has opened to traffic.
Cars began crossing new Fern Hollow bridge on Thursday — less than a year since a 50-year-old bridge carrying Forbes Avenue over a ravine collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28.
No one died but a few people were injured in the collapse that happened just hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said the speedy completion of the bridge was “the power of government working for the people in Pennsylvania.”
The collapse sent a city bus and four cars about 100 feet down the ravine. Another vehicle drove off the east bridge abutment and landed on its roof.
The National Transportation Safety Board has said it is investigating the cause of the collapse.
Up to $25.3 million in federal funds were bring used to build a new structure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has said.
Officials say they sped up the work by several years by running multiple design phases simultaneously, including foundation, substructure, superstructure, utility relocation, environmental and aesthetic work.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!