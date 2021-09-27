NerdWallet: Is a new job the right financial move?

Next, contemplate what you might give up by leaving now. Some benefits vest over time, such as stock options, 401(k) matches and traditional defined benefit pensions. This compensation may not be enough to handcuff you to your job indefinitely, but you may not want to walk away prematurely from a significant payout.

"If you were leaving a company where you had stock options that were close to vesting, would you be better off waiting another year?" Mullikin says.

HOW DOES THE NEW JOB COMPARE?

Perform similar calculations for a job you're being offered: Add to the proposed pay any employer contributions for benefits and other perks you're likely to use. If these benefits aren't clearly laid out, ask for details and specific numbers.

Then check to see if you deserve more. Your current salary may lag what most other employers pay if you've worked at the same company for many years, says Lazetta Rainey Braxton, a CFP in Brooklyn, New York. She recommends using sites such as Salary.com to get a feel for what similar jobs pay so you can better assess the offer.

TAKE A DEEPER LOOK

Benefits can take vastly different forms, depending on the company.