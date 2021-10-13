NerdWallet: Fortify your finances against natural disaster

The currency should be in addition to any emergency savings you have at the bank. Again, anything is better than nothing. While financial planners typically recommend an emergency fund equal to three to six months of expenses, even a couple hundred dollars can help you cope.

GET SOME CREDIT

Your insurance may have high deductibles or other limitations on your coverage that require you to pay thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket. Earthquake and hurricane policies, for example, often have deductibles of 10% or more of the insured value. Insurers also may limit how much they pay for upgrades needed to meet current building codes or for replacing older roofs, Bach says.

A home equity line of credit can give you access to a relatively inexpensive source of money in an emergency. You'll need to set this up long before disaster strikes, since lenders won't let you borrow against a damaged home. Resist the urge to tap this credit for other purposes, so that the money is available when you need it.