Native son Joe Biden takes Pennsylvania and the presidency

Bell called it a win for Scranton, too.

“Scranton is just kind of an old-fashioned city with old-fashioned values," he said, "and people are extremely proud of Joe Biden.”

Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots, and the Trump campaign mounted several legal challenges that remain pending in the state.

The campaign and Republicans argued that GOP election observers were kept too far away from the tabulation in Philadelphia, that some Democratic-leaning counties unfairly allowed people to fix technical problems with their mail-in ballots, and that mail-in ballots arriving after Tuesday should not be counted. Courts have thus far rejected their demands to throw out ballots or stop vote counting.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani vowed again Saturday that the litigation would continue next week over the vote count in Pennsylvania. In a statement, Trump vowed not to concede “until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

Dejected Trump supporters viewed the Pennsylvania results with suspicion, echoing the president's unfounded allegations of a rigged vote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}