National NAACP to take over Philadelphia branch after post furor

PHILADELPHIA — Leaders of the Philadelphia branch of the NAACP have voted to turn over full control of the organization to the national office following a furor over the chapter's president posting an anti-Semitic meme to social media last month.

The Philadelphia Tribune reports that the executive committee of the Philadelphia NAACP branch voted Aug. 20 to effectively dissolve itself and yield full control to the national office, which will appoint an administrator by early September and oversee a transition to new leadership.

NAACP National President Derrick Johnson said in an Aug. 21 letter released Wednesday that all aspects of the local branch — including finances, policies, fundraising and membership — will run through the national office and the administrator appointed.

The decision all but ends the tenure of Rodney Muhammad as president of the local branch, which he has led since 2014. Jewish leaders, joined by Pennsylvania

’s governor and attorney general and several city leaders, had called for his resignation.