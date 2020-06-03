National Guard deployed Monday; downtown Philadelphia braces for more protest

Curfews, barricades and police presence pushed many of the protests into neighborhoods away from downtown late Sunday — but not until more store windows were broken along business corridors around City Hall and dozens of arrests were made.

Officials were not clear on where the National Guard troops would be stationed Monday or whether they would be moved if unrest broke out away from downtown. About 50 National Guard members arrived early Monday and about 50 more were expected soon, U.S. Attorney William McSwain said.

McSwain's office is investigating whether any crimes committed during the unrest would fall under his federal jurisdiction, he and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said at a news conference.

He believes that some people from outside Philadelphia incited riots, he said, but also that a lot of city residents participated in “opportunistic looting,” he said.

“We are looking into who are the real agitators," he said.

Trump mentioned Philadelphia — where destruction has been on par with that in some other major cities — on a call with governors Monday.