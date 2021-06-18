MOVE's 'Minister of Confrontation,' Consuewella Africa, dies

Consuewella Dotson Africa, a longtime member of the Black organization MOVE and mother of two children killed in the 1985 bombing of the group’s home in Philadelphia, has died at 67.

She died Wednesday at a hospital. A member of the MOVE family, Janine Africa, said Consuewella Africa had tested positive for the coronavirus when she went to the hospital around the beginning of the month, but had largely recovered when doctors said last week she was not getting enough oxygen.

“Through the stress with everything that was happening, her body just could not fight to get the air in her lungs because she was too burnt out and tore down from the stress,” Janine Africa told the Associated Press. “So that is what caused her to die.”

Africa’s death follows painful revelations in the last few months about the treatment of the remains of her two daughters who were killed in the police bombing of the organization’s home, where 11 members — including five children — were killed and more than 60 homes were burnt to the ground.

Her daughters, 14-year-old Katricia “Tree” and 12-year-old Zanetta “Netta,” died in the bombing while Consuewella Africa was in prison serving a 16-year-sentence for simple assault related to the city’s 1978 attempt to evict the group during which a police officer was killed.