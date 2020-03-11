Mother sues hospital over drug test that led to abuse probe

Officials with Allegheny County, which is also named in the lawsuit, said they could not comment on open litigation. But Jacki Hoover, the deputy director at the county’s Department of Human Services overseeing the division of Children, Youth and Families, said when the agency receives reports from a health care facility or any mandated reporter, they have a process they must follow including an interview and an initial assessment of the home and the child’s safety.

Laws on testing new mothers and infants for drugs vary across the country, with a few states criminalizing positive results and more than a dozen others classifying positive results as a form of child abuse.

Lawsuits or ethical complaints have been filed in New York, California, Alabama, Maryland and a handful of other states over the past decade after mothers say they received unconfirmed or false positive results from eating poppy seed bagels or salad dressing, taking doctor-approved Valium, and using prescribed asthma inhalers.

Quick panel urine drug tests are very sensitive, and false or unconfirmed positives do happen, said Marta Concheiro-Guisan, a professor of toxicology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.