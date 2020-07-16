Mosquitoes flying free as health departments focus on virus

"Mosquitoes are still going to be around, and still causing diseases, no matter what sort of pandemic is going on," Connelly said.

Even with limited testing to measure the problem and relatively low rates of disease so far this year, there are worrying signs. Fourteen people in the Florida Keys have come down with locally acquired dengue, which can cause fever, severe body aches and vomiting. Massachusetts has found its first mosquito carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which kills approximately a third of people infected, according to the CDC. West Nile Virus has been found in mosquitoes, birds or other species in at least 18 states and has infected people in nine.

"This year it's more of a wild card, we're not getting the surveillance we'd normally get," said David Brown, the technical adviser for the American Mosquito Control Association.

The flu-like symptoms of diseases like West Nile — fever, body ache — especially worry Nina Dacko, who supervises the mosquito control program for Tarrant County Public Health in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I wonder which cases are going to be missed as everyone is going to expect COVID and then move on when they test negative," she said.