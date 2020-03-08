2 more presumptive coronavirus cases found Sunday in Pennsylvania raising total to six
2 more presumptive coronavirus cases found Sunday in Pennsylvania raising total to six

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provides an update Friday on the coronavirus and outline steps Pennsylvanians can take to keep themselves healthy. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf listens in background.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Health officials in Pennsylvania have announced two more presumptive cases of the new coronavirus, making a total of six in the commonwealth so far.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the two new cases announced Sunday are in adults in Montgomery County, in addition to two other Montgomery County cases announced Saturday.

All four are described as having mild symptoms and are in isolation at home. The two individuals cited Sunday tested presumptive positive after known international exposure, and the two other Montgomery County individuals were in a part of the United States where the virus is present.

On Friday, officials confirmed the first two cases, one adult in Delaware County and one in northeastern Pennsylvania's Wayne County, both also described as mild cases of people in isolation in their homes. Officials have said they expect more Pennsylvania cases in the coming days and weeks.

