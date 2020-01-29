More lawsuits filed against Glen Mills, nation's oldest reform school

More lawsuits filed against Glen Mills, nation's oldest reform school

Reform School Abuse Allegations

Glen Mills Schools has been closed.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Five more lawsuits have been filed against the nation's oldest reform school, which now faces more than a dozen suits alleging abuse.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the latest suits bring to 13 the number of lawsuits filed recently against now-shuttered Glen Mills Schools. The plaintiffs allege physical and sometimes sexual abuse at the 193-year-old campus for court-ordered boys in Delaware County.

All students were ordered removed and the school's licenses were revoked last year after an Inquirer investigation detailed decades of alleged abuse and cover-ups at the school.

A Glen Mills spokesman called the allegations “heartbreaking.”

“Our attorneys are now evaluating the lawsuit," said a statement provided by Jeff Jubelirer of Philadelphia-based public-relations firm Bellevue. "In the meantime, Glen Mills Schools continues to cooperate with all governmental authorities.”

