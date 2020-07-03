More guidance on masks in gyms issued by Wolf administration
More guidance on masks in gyms issued by Wolf administration

Virus outbreak
Illustration by Peter Hamlin

The state released new guidance on Friday to explain Gov. Tom Wolf's more expansive mask requirement.

Wolf’s administration moved Wednesday to expand its indoor mask order to public places outdoors where social-distancing is impossible.

One of the new, very specific points the new guidance addresses is mask-wearing while indoors and exercising at a health club or gym. The order requires it of people who are exercising, unless they meet one of the medical exceptions in the order.

Previously, many operators of gyms, exercise facilities and yoga studios across Pennsylvania have allowed people exercising to work out unmasked.

