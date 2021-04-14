More COVID state shutdowns unlikely, despite CDC suggestion

When one of the nation's top health officials this week suggested states dealing with a spring spike of coronavirus cases should "shut things down," the remark landed with a thud.

Even Democratic governors and lawmakers who supported tough stay-at-home orders and business closures to stem previous COVID-19 outbreaks say they're done with that approach. It's a remarkable turnaround for governors who have said from the beginning of the pandemic that they will follow the science in their decision-making, but it's also a nod to reality: Another round of lockdown orders would likely just be ignored by a pandemic-weary public.

The political dynamics have changed markedly in recent weeks as vaccination rates have grown, warmer weather has returned, and the public and business owners have become increasingly vocal about reopening schools and loosening restrictions around social gatherings.

"I think we have a real compliance issue if we try to go back to the sort of restrictions that were in place in March and April of last year," said Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Zabel, a Democrat who had supported previous shutdown orders by Gov. Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat. "I don't think there's any appetite for that in Pennsylvania at all."