More aid announced for child care, arts groups in Pennsylvania

The Wolf administration announced additional federal money for child care providers and arts organizations that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Child care providers are getting an additional $53 million from Pennsylvania's share of the federal coronavirus relief package. The money will be distributed this month. Providers are getting a total of $220 million to help them stay afloat and pay for enhanced cleaning and sanitation, according to the Wolf administration.

Pennsylvania had more than 7,000 licensed child care providers at the end of June. The state says more than 150 have closed.

The Wolf administration also said that more than 300 nonprofit arts organizations in Pennsylvania will get a total of $2.3 million in grant money from the federal coronavirus relief package. The National Endowment for the Arts sent $1.8 million to 36 arts organizations, and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts distributed the remaining $527,000 to 273 organizations.