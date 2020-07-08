Months into crisis, Americans face frustrating test delays

As more people are tested, an increase in the raw number of positive tests is to be expected. But if the virus is being under control, then the percentage of positive results should be coming down.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week said it will open free testing sites in three cities that are seeing significant increases in cases and hospitalizations — Jacksonville, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Edinburg, Texas.

In Georgia, one of the states where cases are surging, officials are rushing to expand testing capacity as demand rises sharply and threatens to overwhelm six major sites around Atlanta, said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

"If you project this out over the next three weeks, we can't handle it," he said.

New Orleans residents were turned away from a city testing site after it reached its daily allotment of 150 tests within five minutes of opening one recent morning. Health care providers are running low on trays and chemicals needed to run machines used in the tests.

"There are still supply chain issues with getting these products from China and other places," said the city's health director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno.