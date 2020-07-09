Moderate algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

Lake Erie’s blooms consist of blue-green algae or cyanobacteria, which can produce a liver toxin called microcystin that is harmful to humans and animals. The level of toxicity at a given time isn’t connected to the size of the bloom, because toxins in a larger mass may be less concentrated than in a smaller one.

NOAA and other U.S. and Canadian agencies have set a goal of reducing the Lake Erie bloom to a 3 on the index, which was last seen in 2012. Ohio, Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario also have pledged to reduce runoff of phosphorus — a nutrient that feeds the blooms — by 40% by 2025 from the 2015 amount.

But measurements in the Maumee River and other key tributaries have shown no trend toward lower phosphorus inputs to the lake since the early 2000s, said Laura Johnson, director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University in Ohio.

About 325 tons of the type of phosphorus that nourishes algae is expected to flow into the lake’s central and western basins this year, Stumpf said. That total would need to be 30% lower to meet the reduction goal.

“We cannot cross our fingers and hope that drier weather will keep us safe,” said Don Scavia, a professor emeritus at the University of Michigan and a member of the forecast team.