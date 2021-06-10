Mississippi Jane Doe identified as western Pennsylvania woman

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A woman whose body was found 30 years ago in Mississippi has finally been identified thanks to DNA and the persistence of cold case investigators.

Authorities found the woman's body on Feb. 1, 1991, in a swampy area of Ward Bayou in Vancleave in Mississippi's Jackson County. The body is believed to have been there for up to three years before it was found, WLOX-TV reported.

The woman, believed to have been in her 20s, had brown hair and was referred to as Jane Doe.

On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Jane Doe has a name. It's Kimberly Ann Funk, who was born Feb. 7, 1969, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, 75 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

In 2019, an anonymous donor helped the Mississippi Crime Lab finance updated DNA testing through Othram Inc., based in The Woodlands, Texas. Researchers were able to build a family tree using DNA that could potentially help identify the Jane Doe.

In March, Othram identified a possible brother of the victim. Cold case investigators talked with him and he confirmed that he had a sister named Kimberly, also known as “Star,” who went missing in 1990.