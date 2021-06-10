 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mississippi Jane Doe identified as western Pennsylvania woman
0 Comments

Mississippi Jane Doe identified as western Pennsylvania woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A woman whose body was found 30 years ago in Mississippi has finally been identified thanks to DNA and the persistence of cold case investigators.

Authorities found the woman's body on Feb. 1, 1991, in a swampy area of Ward Bayou in Vancleave in Mississippi's Jackson County. The body is believed to have been there for up to three years before it was found, WLOX-TV reported.

The woman, believed to have been in her 20s, had brown hair and was referred to as Jane Doe.

On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Jane Doe has a name. It's Kimberly Ann Funk, who was born Feb. 7, 1969, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, 75 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

In 2019, an anonymous donor helped the Mississippi Crime Lab finance updated DNA testing through Othram Inc., based in The Woodlands, Texas. Researchers were able to build a family tree using DNA that could potentially help identify the Jane Doe.

In March, Othram identified a possible brother of the victim. Cold case investigators talked with him and he confirmed that he had a sister named Kimberly, also known as “Star,” who went missing in 1990.

DNA swabs were collected from him and sent to Othram for comparison. Tests confirmed that the DNA was a match and Kimberly Ann Funk was officially identified as the Jane Doe, authorities said.

With the brother’s help, investigators were able to learn that Funk arrived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Houston, Texas, between April and June 1990. The cold case team is trying to piece together a timeline of her life between April 1990 and the time she was found in February 1991.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Study: Rural-urban death rate gap surging
State

Study: Rural-urban death rate gap surging

The gap between the death rates of rural and urban U.S. residents tripled over the past two decades as city-dwellers enjoyed robust health improvement and drugs and disease pervaded the countryside.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News