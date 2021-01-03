Minority-owned companies waited months for loans, data shows

"Many of our businesses were being turned down in the first and second round of funding. That caused application fatigue and frustration," says Ron Busby, president of the U.S. Black Chambers, a nationwide chamber of commerce.

Loan data analyzed according to ZIP codes found that in that first round of funding, six loans were approved for every 1,000 people living in the 20% of ZIP codes with the greatest proportions of white residents, nearly twice the rate of loans approved for people living in the 20% of ZIP codes with the smallest proportions of whites.

That pattern reversed itself over the final four weeks of round two, partly because banks responded to criticism by making it easier to apply for a loan. Over the entire course of the program, the number of loans approved grew and evened out at 14 loans per 1,000 residents in the most ZIP codes with the most and fewest number of white-owned businesses.

Still, minority owners were kept waiting while their companies were in jeopardy.

"Many are hanging on by the skin of their teeth. Most are in the professional services, small retail shops, restaurants, barber shops," says Ramiro Cavazos, president of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.