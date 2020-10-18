Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Beginning in the summer, cheaper, 15-minute tests — which detect viral proteins called antigens on a nasal swab — became available. The first versions still needed to be processed using portable readers. The millions of new tests from Abbott Laboratories now going out to states are even easier to use: they're about the size of a credit card and can be developed with a few drops of chemical solution.

Federal health officials say about half of the nation's daily testing capacity now consists of rapid tests.

Large hospitals and laboratories electronically feed their results to state health departments, but there is no standardized way to report the rapid tests that are often done elsewhere. And state officials have often been unable to track where these tests are being shipped and whether results are being reported.

In Minnesota, officials created a special team to try and get more testing data from nursing homes, schools and other newer testing sites, only to be deluged by faxes and paper files.

"It's definitely a challenge because now we have to do many more things manually than we were with electronic reporting," said Kristen Ehresmann, of the Minnesota Department of Health.

Even before Abbott's newest rapid tests hit the market last month, undercounting was a concern.