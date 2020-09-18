Millennial Money: Is moving now your best financial move?

Even if your employer lets you relocate now, some companies aren't sure what their plans are after the pandemic is over, says Rainey Braxton. Have a conversation with your employer to know whether you'd be expected to move back eventually and if you'd have to pay for moving costs in that situation, she says.

Factor in other costs

Moving isn't cheap. Use your budget to figure out if you have the funds to get to a new place without piling up too much debt. And have a plan to build back your savings once you move. Ideally, you want to keep monthly housing costs in your new location below 28% of your gross income, leaving you enough room in your budget to build up savings. An emergency fund of even $500, if you can afford it, will help you deal with surprise expenses and keep you from accruing more debt.

Also, be prepared to adjust your budget to account for your new financial situation. You may be able to save on travel and child care costs if you move closer to family and friends. But you may also have new expenses, such as buying and insuring a car rather than using transit, says Luong.