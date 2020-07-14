Millennial Money: Is it OK to never have a credit card?

The catch? Not all lenders use Experian or the scoring models affected by Experian Boost when making lending decisions.

Another scoring model, known as UltraFICO, is still in the pilot phase. Once it becomes publicly available, consumers can opt in to allow access to their checking and savings account activity. This includes how long accounts have been open, the recency and frequency of bank transactions, evidence of consistent cash on hand and a history of positive account balances. Like Experian Boost, however, opting into UltraFICO won't have an impact on all of your credit scores.

Paying your rent, too, can help build your credit history. Some landlords and property management companies already report payments to credit bureaus, but if yours doesn't, ask if they would be willing to start. Or consider signing up for a rent-reporting service. A record of on-time rent payments not only helps your credit, but it also makes it easier to qualify for other rental homes in the future.

Become an authorized user

This does involve getting a credit card, but it doesn't require you to open the account yourself, use it or even have the card on hand.