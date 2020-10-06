Millennial Money: Create financial stability in shaky times

If you find yourself overwhelmed because the pandemic has destabilized your finances, follow the advice of Tara Tussing Unverzagt, a Torrance, California, certified financial planner and financial therapist. She advises people to think through the worst that could happen rather than avoiding the topic out of fear.

"This often helps people open up a way to reframe the situation from, 'There's no way out of this,' to 'I have some choices — this isn't my preferred path, but I can move forward with this,' " Tussing Unverzagt says.

Once you've defined what personal financial stability means to you, you can build a sense of control through proactive money management.

KNOCK OFF MONEY TASKS ONE AT A TIME

You can probably rattle off half a dozen serious issues to worry about right now. But how many of them can you do anything about?

Rather than hand-wringing and doom-scrolling through social media when you feel anxious, focus on actions you can take. Namely, work to improve your financial basics.