Millennial Money: Bust gender bias and balance work at home

"A lot of couples don't take time in the development of their relationship to think through these really critical issues," Coambs says. Talking about day-to-day money management is important, but also discuss things like how money was for you growing up. This can give you insight into your partner's way of thinking.

BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE

By challenging your own biases, you and your partner can begin to model the behaviors you wish were more widespread, which can bring about change even in a small way.

Darcy Lockman , author of "All the Rage: Mothers, Fathers, and the Myth of Equal Partnership," looks to history for an example. During World War II, more women worked outside the home, paving the way for it to become more commonplace. "Behavior didn't change because attitudes changed," Lockman says. "Attitudes changed because behavior changed."

Because of the pandemic, she says, we're seeing something new play out. In families where the man can work from home and the woman has a job she has to do in person, men's participation at home increased dramatically. Lockman credits women's physical absence as a reason men stepped up. "That means millions of children and neighbors will see men at home," she says, a new shift in behavior that may bring about another shift in societal attitudes.