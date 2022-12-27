Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M

Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania’s next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot in his decisive victory. Specifically, he won in a presidential battleground state in which he was competing with a starkly contrasting opponent who deployed Christian nationalist themes. Shapiro won by 14 percentage points and built a classic Democratic coalition that included progressives from multiple faith traditions and the non-religious. His candidacy was closely followed by the Jewish community, which recalled in particular his response to the Tree of Life attack.