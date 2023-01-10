 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

  Updated
  • 0
Mega Million Jackpot

A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh Monday.

 Associated Press

These jackpots are huge! For this list, we’ll be looking at the largest total prize pools in lotteries around the world.

After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don't change, and they're formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

