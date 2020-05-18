Maryland, Virginia, D.C. intend to sue EPA on bay pollution

“As the administrator of the Chesapeake Bay Agreement, EPA must treat each of the partners equally and make sure every state is pulling its weight and upholding its portion of the agreement, but instead, the Trump EPA simply rubber-stamped plans that are plainly inadequate," Herring, a Democrat, said.

Wheeler, who announced $6 million for bay states to improve water quality by reducing nitrogen from agricultural operations, told reporters in a conference call that all states in the bay's watershed have work to do to reach the 2025 goals.

Pennsylvania is set to receive about $3.7 million of the money, with Virginia receiving about $1.1 million and Maryland getting $696,000, the EPA announced. Delaware is slated to receive about $365,000, New York $79,500 and West Virginia $54,700.

“We are trying to work with everyone in trying to solve the problems for the bay while other people are out there trying to create headlines and discontent with their state partners,” Wheeler said.

But William Baker, president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the EPA has failed to uphold its responsibilities under the Clean Water Act.