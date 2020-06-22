Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car

McLee's attorney Alec Wright said he isn't surprised his client acted quickly and without being jaded.

“Over the course of his life, Daylan McLee has had multiple, unjustified encounters with police officers just because of the color of his skin,” Wright said. “Those encounters make him the perfect candidate to hate and resent the police. But, that is not Daylan. ... The answer is not to disregard human life; the answer is to accept it for all that it is. That is Daylan.”

Police said the officer McLee helped rescue was flown to a hospital in West Virginia where he underwent surgery and is recovering. McLee said he realized after the crash that he had spoken to Hanley maybe three weeks earlier when the officer was on patrol.

“I realized after, that I'd seen him. He speaks to people; he says hello; he isn't an officer that harasses anybody. He commented to me about the heat was coming for us,” he said.

McLee has a 13-year-old son, Avian, who he is trying to teach not to judge anyone for the color of their skin, for the job they hold or for what other people might say about them, but to instead look at people as individuals.

“Some people may think I look intimidating ... and I can't hate the trooper who shot at me for what he doesn't know,” McLee said.