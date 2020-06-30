Man serving time in robbery convicted of slaying 2 afterward in Lebanon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — A man serving time in an eastern Pennsylvania credit union robbery two years ago has been convicted in the shooting deaths of two men officials alleged he hired to transport him after the robbery.

Jurors convicted Gilberto Torres Reyes of two counts of first-degree murder and other charges Friday following a weeklong trial in Lebanon County. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison without possibility of parole when he is sentenced Aug. 19.

Torres Reyes has been serving a 38-month to 10-years sentence in the April 2018 holdup of Wyomissing’s Riverfront Credit Union.

Prosecutors said he offered $400 each to Alexis Rafael Perez-Garcia, 27, and Jelson Dejesus-Ortiz, 34, to drive him to Pittsburgh, but they were later found slain on Route 72 in Cornwall, about 40 miles west of Reading. Both men had been shot in the back with a .22-caliber pistol, authorities said.

Police found a handgun on the road near the crashed vehicle as well as a cigarette butt in an ashtray from which they recovered DNA that matched that of the defendant, authorities said.