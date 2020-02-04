Man held for trial in shooting deaths of 2 men at Bucks County campground

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — A north Philadelphia man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting deaths of two men at a suburban campground last fall.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a district judge in Bucks County on Tuesday held Miles Jones, 41, for trial and scheduled an arraignment in county court in March.

Prosecutors say an Oct. 10 argument at an annual get-together at Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township ended in the shooting deaths of Eric Braxton, 41, and Arthur Hill, 46.

Defense attorney Ken Hone contended that the shootings were in self defense. But Deputy District Attorney Edward Louka argued that Jones acted “with murder on his mind.”

