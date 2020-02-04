Man gunned down while walking with 5-year-old relative

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Authorities in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday were seeking a gunman in the fatal shooting of a man who was killed while walking with a 5-year-old relative.

Kevin Hall, 23, of Pittsburgh, saved the child when he pulled the boy out of the way of the gunfire Monday afternoon, Allegheny County police said.

According to police, the pair were walking on Winton Street when a white four-door sedan pulled up and a male exited the vehicle. The male opened fire, shooting the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Two good Samaritans assisted the child, who sustained an injury when the victim yanked him out of the line of fire.

Police said the gunman was wearing a brown beanie hat and had short dreadlocks.

No names have been released.

